'The Musers' to be inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame

For years, George Dunham, Craig Miller and Gordon Keith have entertained audiences on 96.7/1310 The Ticket and on Tuesday it was announced The Musers are receiving a new honor.

Dunham, Miller and Keith are among 20 names that will be inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame.

'The Musers' is the longest-running morning show with the same crew in the DFW Metroplex, with more than 25 years behind the microphone for the morning drive.

The show has won the national Marconi Award for Major Market Personality of the Year in 2021.

A ceremony to celebrate the Texas Radio Hall of Fame induction will be held at the Texas Museum of Broadcasting and Communications in Kilgore, Texas on November 4.