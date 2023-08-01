Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Red River County
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Anderson County
Red Flag Warning
from WED 1:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Cooke County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County
Red Flag Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Cooke County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County

'The Musers' to be inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame

By
Published 
Dallas
FOX 4

The Musers talk Cowboys Super Bowl hopes, Rangers trades

George Dunham, Craig Miller and Gordon Keith join the Free4All team from Oxnard to talk about local sports and whale watching before saying hello to Clarice Tinsley.

For years, George Dunham, Craig Miller and Gordon Keith have entertained audiences on 96.7/1310 The Ticket and on Tuesday it was announced The Musers are receiving a new honor.

Dunham, Miller and Keith are among 20 names that will be inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame.

'The Musers' is the longest-running morning show with the same crew in the DFW Metroplex, with more than 25 years behind the microphone for the morning drive.

The show has won the national Marconi Award for Major Market Personality of the Year in 2021.

A ceremony to celebrate the Texas Radio Hall of Fame induction will be held at the Texas Museum of Broadcasting and Communications in Kilgore, Texas on November 4.