‘The Masked Singer’: The Serpent slithers into season 4

The Serpent on season 4 of “The Masked Singer” is evening out the scales with one thing in mind: Swallowing the competition whole.

The masterpiece costume is wrapped in custom-designed 10-foot imitation snake skin.

Integrating animatronics in a “Masked Singer” character for the first time in the show’s history, the Serpent’s robotic snake arms and legs will leave the audience speechless.

In an exclusive preview, judges were left constricted trying to find the identity of “The Masked Singer,” who left the other contestants throwing hissy fits after a knockout performance of “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers.

The stunning rendition had judges absolutely speechless as the Serpent’s angelic voice proved they belonged among the show’s top contenders.

The reptilian vocalist is sure to take a bite out of the competition as the latest season of “The Masked Singer” heats up.

Check out season 4 of “The Masked Singer” on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on FOX.