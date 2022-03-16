‘The Masked Singer’: Season 7 contestant revealed, rammed out of the competition

The seventh season of "The Masked Singer" is only in its second week, and the series is already off to an exciting start.

On Wednesday evening’s new episode, another contestant was forced to "take it off" and be revealed — and this time it was the Ram that would be herded out of the competition.

Ram was revealed as Joe Buck — an Emmy award-winning and FOX Sports play-by-play sportscaster, who said in a post-reveal interview that he had a paralyzed vocal cord 11 years ago, giving him the inspiration to join the competition.

"I had a blast, and now that I’ve been behind the scenes, I can tell you that it’s even better than I thought," Buck shared.

Ram in THE MASKED SINGER episode airing Wed. March 16 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2022 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX.

Three new teams continue to battle it out for "The Masked Singer" trophy: The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly — which is also the season’s new slogan.

Buck was part of The Bad team. Or should we say "Baaaaaaaah-d" team?

"I’ve been singing my whole life. I’m not afraid to sing in public — maybe I shouldn’t," Buck revealed. "But I will continue to do this, even if I got voted off after two weeks."

Eric Stonestreet, a host of FOX’s new show "Domino Masters" and a guest panelist on Wednesday’s episode, was able to predict Buck as the celebrity behind the mask.

RELATED: ‘Domino Masters’: Meet the 16 teams competing in 1st-ever season on FOX

Buck currently serves as the topple announcer on "Domino Masters," which likely gave Stonestreet a gametime guessing advantage.

Clues during the show included "Hamlet x McBeth" — a reference to "play-by-play" which is the commentary that Buck does in his position as a legendary sportscaster. Meanwhile, a video of a quarter being dropped into a piggy bank referenced Buck’s longtime on-air NFL partner Troy Aikman — a former "quarterback."

ESPN announced Wednesday it signed Buck and Aikman to multi-year deals as the new voices of "Monday Night Football." According to the company, the Pro Football Hall of Fame members will mark their 21st NFL season in the booth together during the duo’s 2022 debut. This will match the legendary John Madden and Pat Summerall’s all-time record as on-air NFL partners.

RELATED: ESPN signs Troy Aikman, Joe Buck for ‘Monday Night Football’

And while Buck was ultimately sent home on the show, all’s "wool" that ends "wool."

"My experience on the show was phenomenal," Buck said, adding, "When you put this costume on, you immediately feel more powerful, and it gives you some confidence. So, to walk out there and sing and be in this costume I think was really a benefit for me."

Buck said he will continue to support Team Bad throughout the rest of the season.

"Everyone at Team Bad — go get ‘em. I’ll be cheering you on," Buck concluded.

RELATED: ‘The Masked Singer’ season 7 premiere: McTerrier unmasked after costume malfunction

Last week, during the season’s first episode, McTerrier — who was later revealed as Food Network star Duff Goldman — got so into his performance that the costume’s head accidentally came completely off.

McTerrier appeared to stumble on the stage when his costume head took a tumble. He managed to turn around and cover his face as the panelists also turned around, concealing his identity until the dog was ultimately unmasked.

"The Masked Singer" is a top-secret singing competition in which celebrities face off against each other and appear in elaborate costumes with full face masks to conceal their identities.

RELATED: ‘The Masked Singer’ reveals first look, ‘new twist’ ahead of Season 7 premiere

The singers may attempt to throw off the crowd, but keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. Each week, a singer is eliminated – and then reveals his or her true identity.

Watch all-new episodes of "The Masked Singer" on FOX Wednesdays from 8-9 p.m. ET/PT.

Get to know "The Masked Singer" with these essential episodes, streaming free on Tubi

Season 4, episode 10 — "The Semi Finals – The Super Six": Eventual season-winner Sun (no spoilers!) delivered a number of top-notch performances, but her version of Billie Eilish’s "When the Party’s Over" might be not only her best of the season, but the best of the fourth season and one of the greatest in the show’s history. Mushroom’s rendition of the Amy Winehouse song "Valerie" ain’t half bad either.

Season 5, episode 1 — "Season 5 Premiere - Return of the Masks": Better remembered as the episode where (okay, a little spoiler follows, scroll past if you don’t want to know) ... (seriously, look away) ... (last warning) ... Kermit the Frog was revealed to be the Snail. Kermit the Frog! A fictional, non-human character! Also definitely the most famous celebrity to ever appear on the show! That was a wild one.

Season 3, episode 10 — "The Super Nine Masked Singer Special: Groups A, B & C": It’s important to remember that this episode aired on April 1, 2020. There was a lot going on that month! So while most April Fools Day jokes are indisputably lame, the one Astronaut pulled — "Rickrolling" America with a legitimately great rendition of Rick Astley’s "Never Gonna Give You Up" — was undeniably welcome.

Season 1, episode 8 — "Semi Finals: Double Unmasking": The double-unmasking is exciting, sure, but this episode is best remembered as the time Monster sang Sam Smith’s "Stay With Me," another contender for the best performance in the show’s history. Seriously, just listen to this.

Season 1, episode 1 — "Season Premiere: Mask On Face Off": Here’s where the madness begins, but as with any truly great episode of this madcap series, it’s one single performance that stands out. In the U.S. series premiere, the performance also happened to be the first performance. Peacock’s rendition of "The Greatest Show" from the Hugh Jackman movie musical "The Greatest Showman" was, appropriately enough, a show-stopper, and it set the bar high.

Advertisement

This station is owned by FOX Corporation.