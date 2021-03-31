The Dallas Opera cancels first two 'Welcome Back' concerts due to COVID-19

article

The Dallas Opera was forced to cancel its first two concerts since the pandemic began because of positive COVID-19 cases.

The "Welcome Back" Song Series was supposed to kick off Wednesday at the Winspear Opera House with a performance by Morris Robinson followed by a duo with Leah Crocetto and Jamie Barton on Saturday.

Unfortunately, a contractor associated with the concerts recently tested positive for COVID-19, The Dallas Opera said.

"All of us at The Dallas Opera are deeply disappointed to announce these cancellations," said Ian Derrer, the general director and CEO. "We have rigorous protocols in place for the health of everyone associated with our presentations, and while this situation proves that those protocols are working, we are terribly saddened nonetheless to have to make this announcement."

Earlier this month, Derrer told FOX 4’s Good Day that The Dallas Opera has been silent since the spring of 2020. He said everyone was ready to start singing again.

"We are already feeling that excitement and that momentum amongst the staff and certainly amongst the board and subscribers are calling in to get their tickets. So, it will be a glorious sound back in the Winspear," he said at the time.

The Dallas Opera hopes to resume live events beginning on April 9 and will reschedule the canceled concerts.

Those who purchased tickets will be given an automatic refund.