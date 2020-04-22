Texas Workforce Commission: Self-employed Texans can file for disaster unemployment assistance

article

Although it’s not an easy process, the Texas Workforce Commission says self-employed Texans can claim unemployment.

During a news conference Monday, TWC officials said self-employed workers can apply for disaster unemployment assistance if they’ve lost their job or their hours were significantly reduced because of the coronavirus crisis.

Applicants must first apply for regular unemployment assistance. That regular application will automatically be rejected and then people can apply for pandemic assistance.

Under the reason for job loss, applicants should put down “reduced hours” and COVID-19 in the disaster impact section.

Texans are still being urged to try to get through on the website and only call if they cannot file a claim. TWC is preparing to open an eighth call center that will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day of the week to help the overwhelming number of callers.

LINK: www.twc.texas.gov