Texas Woman's University fire damages newly constructed building

Image 1 of 8 ▼

Denton firefighters were called to Texas Woman’s University on Thursday morning to put out a fire.

What we know:

The three-alarm fire broke out around 10 a.m. in a multi-story building that’s being built on Administration Drive.

Images from SKY 4 showed about a dozen firefighters with hoses on top of the building, which now has roof damage.

A photo shared by the Denton Fire Department also showed some smoke rising from the building.

A fire on the TWU campus on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025. (Denton FD)

No one was hurt, but several firefighters were treated at the scene for heat exhaustion.

TWU officials said the building is its Health Sciences Center, a brand-new $107 million academic building that was set to open this fall.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are still unknown.

It's not yet clear if the building will still open this fall. TWU officials said they still need to get into the building and assess the damage to determine if it will impact the opening date.