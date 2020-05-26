Texas water parks, mall food courts, recreational sport programs allowed to reopen this month

Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation on Wednesday allowing additional services and activities to reopen as part of Phase 2 of Texas’ reopening plan.

With this proclamation, water parks, recreational sports programs for adults, driver education programs, and food-court dining areas within shopping malls can begin operations with limited occupancy or regulations to protect the health and safety of Texans.

Minimum standard health protocols outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) are recommended and located on the Open Texas webpage.

In effect immediately

Driver education programs can resume operations immediately.

Food-court dining areas within shopping malls can also immediately resume operations, but malls are encouraged to designate one or more individuals who are responsible for ensuring health and safety practices are followed, including: limiting tables to six individuals; maintaining a six-feet distance between individuals sitting at different tables; cleaning and disinfecting tables between uses; and ensuring no condiments or other items are left on tables between customer uses.

May 29

Water parks can open but must limit their occupancy to 25% of normal operating limits. Components of these water parks that have video arcades must remain closed.

As previously reported, zoos can also reopen on Friday, May 29.

May 31

Recreational sports programs for adults can resume, but games and similar competitions may not begin until June 15.

Gov. Abbott had already announced day and overnight youth camps, youth sports and professional sports without in-person spectators could resume Sunday, May 31.

