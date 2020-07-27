Texas waives grade promotion requirements for this year’s STAAR testing

article

The State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, also known as STAAR, test requirement for grade promotion for students in 5 and 8 grade has been waived for this upcoming school year.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott made the announcement on Monday.

Typically, school systems must take into account a student’s score on the STAAR test to determine whether the student can be promoted to the next grade level. The traditional A-F rating system will remain in place, albeit with certain adjustments due to COVID-19.

Also, students enrolled in grades 5 and 8 are typically required to re-take a STAAR test late in the school year, and sometimes again in the summer, if they do not meet grade-level when taken during the spring.

With this waiver, there will only be one administration of the STAAR grades 5 and 8 mathematics and reading assessments for the 2020–21 school year. The test will be administered in May to coincide with the administration of other STAAR grades 3-8 assessments.

"By waiving these promotion requirements, we are providing greater flexibility for students and teachers, while at the same time ensuring that Texas students continue to receive a great education — which we will continue to measure with high-quality assessments," Gov. Abbott said in a statement.

To learn more, visit TEA’s FAQ guide on the Texas Assessment Program.

