EF-2 tornado leaves 3 dead, dozens injured in Perryton, Texas

At least three people are dead in the small town of Perryton after a tornado Thursday, and dozens of others are injured.

The twister carved a path of destruction through town which the National Weather Service believes was an EF-2.

There are reports a child is among the three lives lost.

There has not yet been an updated report from officials on injuries, but the initial report involved dozens of people being hurt.

Perryton, a small town in the Texas Panhandle about 100 miles northeast of Amarillo, saw the most damage from Thursday’s severe weather that swept across parts of the state.

Stories of survival are emerging after the tornado ripped through the town.

"All I heard was banging against the door, my back was against the door holding my brother," Victor Munoz said.

Munoz said he is just thankful his brothers are alive.

"I know all the property and everything, accessories can be replaced, but life can never be replaced," he added.

The NWS preliminary report said an EF-2 tornado is responsible for at least three deaths and dozens of other injuries, with wind speeds possibly up to 135 miles an hour.

Video from the air and ground shows a trail of destruction left behind in the town of about 8,000 people.

Local officials said the path of damage is a mile long and a quarter of a mile wide.

"We had some missing people, they have been located. We had quite a few injuries, probably 115-125 injuries," Ochiltree County Sheriff Terry Bouchard said.

Multiple homes and businesses were destroyed.

Emergency resources are already flowing into the area.

Texas Baptist Men, which is based in Dallas, said some of their team near the Amarillo area was able to respond immediately after the tornado.

"We've got a command unit, we've got our electronic unit that helps with the power outages, we have feeding, shower," said John-Travis Smith, associate executive director of TBM.

Additional resources from Dallas are headed to the area Friday, and more will be sent over the weekend.

Friday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for the city.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management has been in Perryton since Thursday providing additional resources.

Officials there believe all of those missing have been located.