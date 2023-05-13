As thousands of the "uninvited" push across the Southern border into Texas, outrage aimed at the President over lifting the Title 42 restraint has been continual and ferocious.

"Over 6 million people have crossed illegally under Joe Biden. Last year over 100,000 people died of drug overdoses. The vast majority of which was Chinese Fentanyl streaming across the border under Joe Biden," said Senator Ted Cruz.

Analysts predict the massive immigrant surge will occupy and distract the vast majority of Border Patrol agents, offering the cartels unprecedented opportunity to move drug loads largely unhindered across the Rio Grande.

"When you take 70 to 80 percent of the agents off the line, that's when the cartels move the drugs, that's when they traffic the women and children. That's when the known and suspected terrorists come across," said Tom Homan, Former Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Meantime, at the State Capitol, a sweeping immigration security measure gained approval in the Texas House, including the creation of a special border interdiction and protection force commanded by the Governor.

"While Texas is doing everything possible to try and stop people from trying to cross the border, at the very same time President of the United States is putting out the welcome mat, welcoming them in," said Abbott.

"The border is not open. It has not been open and it will not be open subsequent to May 11," said Alejandro Mayorkas, Homeland Security Secretary.

Politics aside, it is Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Danny Comeaux leading the fight in much of Texas to keep deadly narcotics from reaching unwary users.

"From May to May 2022 to 2023, across the United States, we worked an operation, Operation "Last Mile" to really focus on the Jalisco and Sinaloa cartels to keep this poison off our streets, to try and keep the American citizens safe. In the (Texas) communities that we have here, we seized over a thousand guns alone along with countless amounts of fentanyl. Look it starts with Sinaloa and Jalisco cartel and it goes all the way down to the lowest street-level gang in the Houston area, in Texas, throughout the United States who's trying to make money. This is all about making money. The lowest gang, if they can make money, they'll use it," said Comeaux.

FOX 26 asked Comeaux if he supported additional drug and illegal immigration interdiction efforts by the state of Texas.

"Look we are focused on drugs. We will take any help we can get from anywhere to stop the flow of drugs into the United States," said Comeaux.

Comeaux says the lethality of Fentanyl laced pills cannot be overstated.

"Right now six out of ten pills can cause an overdose...It's hard for me to put into words how dangerous this is. You can have someone, one time, make a mistake, one time do something that is out of character and they end up dead," said Comeaux.