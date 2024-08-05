Texas tax-free weekend starts Friday. Here's what you need to know.

School is starting, and that means many families will be out shopping for clothes, shoes, and school supplies.

Thankfully, this weekend is Tax-Free Weekend in the state of Texas.

FILE - Customers shop for back-to-school supplies at a Target Corp. store. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The annual sales tax exemption holiday runs from Friday through midnight on Sunday.

Specific items, such as school supplies, backpacks, clothing, and shoes priced under $100, will not be taxed at the register.

The tax-free items can be bought in-store or purchased online, as long as those stores do business in Texas.

For more information and a list of items that qualify, visit https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/98-490/.