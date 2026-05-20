Texas sues Dallas-area roofing company accused of scamming homeowners

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The Brief The Texas Attorney General's Office is suing a DFW-area roofing company claiming it scammed customers by accepting payments for work that wasn't performed. Attorney General Ken Paxton claims Rubinsky Roofing LLC took up to $500,000 from customers for roofing work that was never done. The attorney general's office is seeking temporary and permanent injunctions to stop the company from continuing its business practices and seeking damages under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.



Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing a Dallas-area roofing company alleging it scammed customers, including elderly Texans, by accepting payment for work they never completed.

The lawsuit claims Rubinsky Roofing LLC targeted customers across North Texas with aggressive sales tactics and failed to complete the promised work.

According to court documents, the company would take payment for roofing services that were repeatedly delayed and then never performed. In one instance, court documents state a customer claims they paid $24,000 for a new roof that was delayed for five months while the company claimed various delays until phone calls to the company were no longer answered and the work went unfinished.

Another customer claimed, in court documents, that Rubinsky arranged for a new roof and collected a $10,000 insurance, then "did nothing on the project for six months."

The filing states Rubinsky used "aggressive and confusing" tactics and pressured homeowners into signing contracts with the company and pressured homeowners to make insurance claims for roof damage that did not exist.

Paxton said complaints from customers add up to around $500,000 in unfinished work.

What they're saying:

"It’s disheartening and unacceptable for a company to prey on consumers and elderly Texans through deceptive sales tactics and by taking money for work that is never completed," Paxton said. "I have filed this lawsuit to seek justice for the victims of this illegal scheme. I will ensure that this roofing scam does not continue. My office will work to protect Texans from fraudulent schemes that take advantage of families during times of need, including following severe storms and property damage."

What's next:

The attorney general's office is seeking temporary and permanent injunctions to stop the company from continuing its business practices and seeking damages under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.