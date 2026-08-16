Texas State Trooper shoots and kills armed person during mental health call in Brownsboro

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The Brief A Texas State Trooper shot and killed an armed individual during a mental health crisis call in Brownsboro on Saturday afternoon. State officials said the trooper opened fire after the person refused orders to drop a firearm and raised it toward the officer. Neither the trooper nor anyone else was injured, and the identity of the deceased person has not yet been released.



A Texas State Trooper shot and killed an armed person during a response to a mental health crisis Saturday afternoon, state law enforcement officials said.

Officer-involved shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 11000 block of Ingram Street in Brownsboro, about 20 miles west of Tyler, where a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper had arrived to assist local officers with a reported suicidal individual.

According to DPS officials, the trooper encountered the person holding a firearm and ordered them to drop the weapon. When the individual refused to comply and raised the gun toward the trooper, the trooper opened fire, striking the person.

First responders provided medical aid at the scene before the individual was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released. No troopers or other individuals were injured during the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation by state authorities.