Texas State requiring COVID-19 tests for students, staff living on campus

Texas State University announced earlier this week that they are requiring all students and staff living on campus to get tested for COVID-19.

In a letter to students dated Jan. 4, interim VP for Student Affairs Dr. Mary Ellen Cavitt also shared what students are expected to do before returning to campus for the spring semester.

Students are being asked to limit their contact with those outside their immediate household and adhere to CDC guidelines regarding social distancing for 10 days. The letter states that for those planning to return to residence halls or attend on-campus classes on Jan. 19, they will need to begin limiting contact and social distancing this week.

Students are being asked to get a COVID-19 test within one week before going back to campus, so the university is advising students to make their testing appointments now for next week, according to the letter. Tests are being required for those living on campus.

Students who test positive for COVID-19 are advised to isolate for 10 days prior to returning to campus and report to Bobcat Trace. Those who are notified they are a close contact to a positive case should complete a 10-day quarantine prior to returning to campus and report to Bobcat Trace, says the letter.

If quarantine or isolation causes a student to miss the start of the semester, the letter says the student should contact their instructors to discuss how to manage their coursework.

The university will also be randomly testing for COVID-19 throughout the spring semester and students are expected to participate. More information will be sent out in a testing notice via email, says the letter.

READ THE FULL LETTER BELOW:

Dear Students,



I hope you are enjoying your holiday break. We look forward to the start of the spring semester and having students back on our campuses.



To stay safe and come back healthy for the spring semester, I want to remind you of two critical steps you are expected to follow as members of our university community. Based on recommendations from our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Emilio Carranco, and state and federal health guidelines, you are expected to take these actions before returning to Texas State campuses for the spring semester:

Limit your contact with persons outside your immediate household and practice strict adherence to the CDC social distancing guidelines for 10 days. For students planning to return to the residence halls or attend in-person classes on Jan. 19, limiting contact and social distancing will need to begin this week.

Get a COVID-19 test within one week prior to coming back to the university. Make your testing appointment now for next week to meet the deadline. You can find information about testing locations at TX COVID-19 Test Collection Sites and Curative, Inc. Testing Sites. To keep our residence halls safe, students and staff residing on campus are required to get a COVID-19 test. Additional information will be sent later this week from the Department of Housing and Residential Life to all students living on campus.

Here is some other must-know information about testing, isolation, quarantine, and classes:

Students who test positive should isolate for 10 days prior to returning to campus and report to Bobcat Trace.

Students who are notified they are a close contact to a positive case should complete a 10-day quarantine prior to returning to campus and report to Bobcat Trace.

If students miss the start of the semester, due to isolation or quarantine, they should contact their instructors to discuss how to manage coursework.

The university will be randomly testing throughout the semester. Students are expected to participate and should look for the testing notice in their Texas State email inbox. The testing notice will include information on testing locations and instructions for pre-registering for the test.

Thank you for your cooperation. Please continue to check your official university email account for any future updates prior to the beginning of the spring semester. Together, we can keep ourselves and our Bobcat community safe.

Sincerely,

Dr. Mary Ellen Cavitt

Interim Vice President for Student Affairs

