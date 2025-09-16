Adidas, Hibbett releasing shoe inspired by State Fair of Texas

article

The Brief Adidas and Hibbett are teaming up to release a "State Fair" Superstar inspired by "the flavors, vibe and spirit of the State Fair of Texas." The shoe will feature a Texas silhouette on the soles, a Dallas belt buckle dubrae and the Texas Star Ferris wheel. The shoe releases on Sept. 20.



Ahead of the State Fair of Texas, Adidas and Hibbett are releasing a shoe inspired by the fair.

With a limited release of 1,320 pairs, the "State Fair" Superstar releases on Sept. 20 at 34 stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The collaboration comes from Adidas and Hibbett employees who "wanted to design something playful and uniquely Texas," according to a release. The design was inspired "by the flavors, vibe and spirit of the State Fair of Texas."

The shoe features a Texas state silhouette on the bottom of both shoes, a Dallas-inspired belt buckle dubrae and the Texas Star Ferris wheel.

What they're saying:

"This collab hits the sweet spot; style, storytelling and community," Drake Carroll, Hibbett Men's Lifestyle Footwear Buyer, said. "The State Fair of Texas is woven into the fabric of Dallas and this Superstar celebrates that tradition in a bold, authentic way – a true moment for both the community and sneaker culture."

When does the Texas State Fair shoe release?

A release party for the State Fair Superstar is scheduled to take place at Hibbett located at 1441 Robert B. Collum Boulevard from 2–8 p.m. on Sept. 20.

The shoe will also be available online and is being released in adult and youth sizes.

The State Fair of Texas runs from Sept. 26–Oct. 19.