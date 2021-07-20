Texas rental aid program extended through September

article

A program to help Texans avoid eviction during the pandemic has been extended through September.

An emergency order from the Texas Supreme Court will keep Texas Eviction Diversion Program from expiring next week.

It is a program that uses money from the federal CARES Act to give Texans facing eviction rental assistance and legal help.

It can push back evictions up to 60 days while landlords receive payment from the state. Tenants can get more than a year of help paying rent and utilities.

The state said it has already helped more than 10,000 households.

LINK: www.tdhca.state.tx.us/TEDP.htm