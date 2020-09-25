Texas ranks number one for train collisions, practice train safety

A new report shows that Texas ranks highest for the number of train collisions in the country. The report is based on the latest full-year statistics from the Federal Railroad Administration.

According to the FRA, in 2019, Texas recorded 251 highway-rail incidents. That number has been on the rise since 2016. The FRA counted 31 highway-rail causalities in Texas for 2019, which is second, behind California with 51.

“With the number of recent train collisions on the rise year-to-year in Texas, it is important to remind drivers and pedestrians to stay safe around train tracks,” AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber said. “When you encounter a train crossing, whether driving or walking, always take extra precautions.”

According to the FRA, Harris County had the greatest number of highway-rail incidents totaling 38 in 2019, followed by Dallas County with 15.

If you want to stay safe around trains, TxDOT recommends drivers:

Slow down when approaching crossings and look both ways.

Turn down your stereo and listen for a train.

If red lights are flashing or if crossing arms have been lowered, stop.

Never stop on the tracks. A train going 50 miles per hour needs more than a mile to stop.

Be sure all tracks are clear before crossing - there may be more than one set.

Texas law requires motorists to yield the right of way to trains. It is also against the law to cross tracks if a train is visible or to drive around gates that have been lowered at a railroad crossing. If the gates are down and no train is coming, the road is closed.

The Texas Department of Transportation says in a collision with a train, you are 40 times more likely to be killed than in a collision with another car.

Operation Life Saver also has recommendations for train safety:

Only cross at a designated public crossing area.

Do not cross tracks immediately after a train passes as there may be a second.

Obey all signs and warning lights/signals at a crossing.

Trains run at all hours, so always use caution.

Stay alert by avoiding distractions, such as using cell phones.

If you stall on the tracks, get everyone out and run far from the tracks. Call law enforcement or locate the Emergency Notification System sign and call the number provided.

