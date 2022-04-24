Texas ranked among top 5 states with 'most drunk driving' in the US: Study

There are a lot of things Texas should be proud of, but being ranked among the top five states where there's the "most drunk driving," is not.

A recent study published by Zutopi found Texas ranked the fifth state with the "most drunk driving," right behind North and South Dakota, Wyoming, and Montana, which had the most drunk driving.

To put that into perspective, Texas has the fifth most DUI arrests and fatalities related to drunk driving.

The study also said drunk driving is more common among drivers under 34-years-old and drops off with age, suggesting "older drivers are better at identifying their limitations and recognizing the dangers of driving under the influence."

Additionally, the study showed DUI-related deaths increased in 2020, which they argue might be due to "increased loneliness" that came with COVID-19-related shutdowns.

