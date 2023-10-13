Texas Rangers Watch Party: Globe Life Field opening to fans for ALCS road games

Texas Rangers fans will have an opportunity to cheer on their team from Globe Life Field even when the game is happening miles away.

Globe Life Field in Arlington is hosting watch parties for away games of the Rangers and Astros American League Championship Series.

The stadium announced on Friday that fans can get in for $10 to watch the game on the scoreboard.

Some concession stands will be open for the game.

Parking is free in Tundra Lot B, Tacoma Lot R, and RAV4 Lot Q

The doors to the stadium will open one hour before the start of each game.

Globe Life Field says the watch parties will be held for every away game of the series.

You can buy tickets for the watch party here: https://globelifefield.com/event/texas-rangers-watch-party-20231023/

In addition to the party at Globe Life Field, the Rangers are also hosting a free watch party at Klyde Warren Park for Game 2 on Monday.

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros ALCS Playoff Schedule

Game 1 - Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

Date: Sunday, Oct. 15

Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston

First Pitch: 7:15 p.m.

Network: FOX 4

Game 2 - Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

Date: Monday, Oct. 16

Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston

First Pitch: 3:37 p.m.

Network: FOX 4

Game 3 - Houston Astros at Texas Rangers

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 18

Location: Globe Life Field, Arlington

First Pitch: 7:03 p.m.

Network: FS1

Game 4 - Houston Astros at Texas Rangers

Date: Thursday, Oct. 19

Location: Globe Life Field, Arlington

First Pitch: 7:03 p.m.

Network: FS1

Game 5 (if necessary) - Houston Astros at Texas Rangers

Date: Friday, Oct. 20

Location: Globe Life Field, Arlington

First Pitch: 4:07 p.m.

Network: FS1

Game 6 (if necessary) - Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

Date: Sunday, Oct. 22

Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston

First Pitch: 7:03 p.m.

Network: FS1

Game 7 (if necessary) - Texas Rangers at Houston Astros