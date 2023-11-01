Texas Rangers Watch Parties: Where to take in Game 5 of the World Series

The Texas Rangers are taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night with a chance to win the first World Series title in franchise history.

There are plenty of bars and restaurants across the area hosting watch parties.

If you want to be around other fans for the potentially historic moment, here are some places you can go.

Globe Life Field

The Texas Rangers are opening up Globe Life Field to fans in order to cheer on the team from Arlington.

Tickets are $10 and parking is free.

No matter what happens it will be the last watch party at Globe Life this year.

Get tickets here.

Texas Live

Texas Live will be showing the game on its massive screens Wednesday night.

There will be games and contests for fans, plus the LoneStar Dancers and Drumline.

More info here.

HERO

HERO in Victory Plaza has been bumping for Rangers games.

With the Mavericks hosting a game against the Chicago Bulls it will likely be a hot spot for fans looking to check out the last few innings.

Legacy Hall

Legacy Hall in Plano will be showing the game on Wednesday night.

The seating is first-come, first-served and there are plenty of restaurants to choose from.

More info here.

Riders Field

The Frisco RoughRiders are also opening their doors for a watch party.

Riders Field will be showing the game on its scoreboard.

Food and drinks will be available.

Do you have more locations that should be on this list? Send them for kdfwwebsite@fox.com.