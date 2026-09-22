Texas Rangers execute search warrants in Camp Mystic deadly flood probe

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The Brief A judge signed 14 search warrants in a criminal investigation into Camp Mystic's preparation and response to the deadly July 2025 flood. Investigators suspect camp leaders committed manslaughter and child endangerment, seeking phone data from director Edward Eastland and others. It remains unknown what specific evidence investigators will recover from the seized device records as the probe continues.



In a significant development in the investigation into the deadly flooding at Camp Mystic, FOX 4 has learned a judge signed search warrants as part of a criminal investigation into the camp and its leaders.

Texas Rangers investigate Camp Mystic

What we know:

The Texas Rangers requested the search warrants as part of an investigation into criminal conduct related to Camp Mystic's preparation and response to the July 4, 2025, flood.

The Texas Ranger who filed the search warrant believes that Camp Mystic committed manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, injury to a child, abandoning or endangering a child, and deadly conduct.

FOX 4 obtained the search warrant affidavit for Edward Eastland, a director at Camp Mystic who was on the campgrounds that night.

Warrants target phone data, device records of camp directors

Dig deeper:

According to the documents, the Texas Rangers are seeking phone data from Edward Eastland to establish what camp leadership knew, when they knew it and what they did in response.

The search warrant seeks to get phone data between July 3 through Oct. 17, 2025. This includes text messages, emails, photos, location information, search history, app data and deleted materials.

The Texas Rangers investigation began in March 2026.

The fatal July 4 flood and legislative hearings

Edward Eastland

The backstory:

Earlier this year, the Eastland family, the owners of Camp Mystic, testified in a hearing for the Texas Legislature committee tasked with investigating the deadly flooding event.

25 campers, two counselors and Executive Director Dick Eastland died.

Earlier this year, Edward Eastland testified in a hearing for the Texas Legislature committee tasked with investigating the deadly flooding event.

The committee's final report found that Camp Mystic did not have state required written emergency plans or adequate evacuation plans in place.

The search warrant affidavit refers to the committee's final reports throughout the document to establish a timeline of events and communication between camp leadership.

This includes text messages between Edward and other members of the Eastland family.

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Victims' families react

What they're saying:

FOX 4 reached out to the Heavens 27 Foundation for a statement.

Attorneys representing seven of the families responded in part,"These warrants show that decisions made by camp leadership before and during the flood may have been criminal. 27 girls should be alive today, and we will not stop seeking answers."

What's next:

14 search warrants were issued in total.

The Kerr County District Clerk's Office told FOX 4, seven of the search warrants were issued for members of the Eastland family.