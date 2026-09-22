Roanoke police chase suspect jailed after being released from hospital
ROANOKE, Texas - The man who allegedly led a Roanoke police officer on a motorcycle chase is out of the hospital and behind bars.
What's new:
On Tuesday, 26-year-old Deontae Myers was released from the hospital and booked into the Denton County jail.
He’s charged with evading arrest with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, and reckless driving.
Deontae Myers
The backstory:
Police said Myers refused to stop when Cpl. Kevin Buchanan tried to pull him over on Sunday night near Texas Motor Speedway.
Myers, who was riding a 2021 Yamaha motorcycle, was reportedly speeding westbound on Hwy. 114. Police said he ran a red light at the intersection of Interstate 35W. Buchanan followed on his police motorcycle and a high-speed pursuit ensued.
The chase ended when Myers crashed into a 2023 Ford Transit van. Buchanan tried to take evasive action but ended up hitting the van as well.
On Monday, the Roanoke Police Department said Cpl. Buchanan suffered serious injuries and has a long road to recovery.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Roanoke Police Department, Northlake Police Department, and past news coverage.