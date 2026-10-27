Texas political leaders debate Donald Trump visits as midterm races tighten

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The Brief Party leaders are clashing over whether frequent campaign visits by Donald Trump and JD Vance signal Republican vulnerability in Texas or routine midterm turnout efforts. Texas Democratic Party Chair Kendall Scudder argues Republicans are worried, pointing to over $350 million spent to defend what was once considered safe red territory. RNC Chairman Joe Gruters maintains Texas remains "ruby red," acknowledging tight races while expressing confidence in Trump's power to drive voter turnout.



Does President Donald Trump campaigning in Texas and other traditionally red states mean Republicans are worried about their strongholds?

FOX 4’s Steven Dial spoke to the national chair of the Republican Party and the head of the Texas Democrats for competing perspectives.

RNC Chairman Joe Gruters

What they're saying:

RNC Chairman Joe Gruters said he’s not worried at all. Texas is red, he said.

"It is Ruby Red, Texas. And that's why these candidates like Talafreako shouldn't have any chance at winning. But they're sticking around. This is a competitive race. And not only do we have a U.S. Senate race, the governor's race is close, the lot of congressional races here are close. But the president's a turnout machine. That's what he's done. He's turned out low propensity voters three different times. We think he could do it a fourth time," he said.

He doesn’t believe Ken Paxton will put off voters.

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"I don't. I really genuinely don't pay a whole lot of attention to polls. I know that that's not what I'm supposed to say. I know everybody in the political space is supposed to just live on pins and needles and ask what these egghead pollsters think. The only poll that matters is election day and polls don't vote. Previous elections don't vote, the people of Texas do," Gruters said.

When asked about the race being close, Gruters admitted he certainly never thought he’d see Texas having a close race because it’s ruby red. But he said that’s what happens in midterm cycles.

"You know, what happens, there's a lot of anger on the left and the more success that the president has, the angrier that the left base is," he said. "Look, Beto was a much better candidate than Talarico, much better. He was more mainstream. And Talarico is like the worst candidate you could possibly put up."

Texas Democratic Party Chairman Kendall Scudder

The other side:

On the other side, Texas Democratic Party Chairman Kendall Scudder said the president’s repeated visits to Texas do say something about the state of the Republican party.

"Not only have President Trump and JD Vance been in and out of Texas nonstop, Republicans have now spent more than $350 million to hold on to what I thought was their safe bet. That's what people have been telling me since I was chair became chairman a year and a half ago. Why even try? Texas is never going to go blue. Well, if that's the case, I don't know why the president and the vice president are spending so much time here and burning $350,000,000 here. In fact, the Republican Governors Association is spending more money in Texas than the Democratic Governors' Association is," he said.