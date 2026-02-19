FEMA approves aid as Texas Panhandle wildfires grow past 30,000 acres

The Brief Two Panhandle wildfires have burned more than 30,000 acres near Amarillo. The Lavender Fire is 20% contained; the 8 Ball Fire is 55% contained and forced evacuations. FEMA approved federal aid to help cover firefighting costs.



Hundreds of firefighters continue to battle two large wildfires in the Texas Panhandle, which have now burned more than 30,000 acres as of Thursday evening.

Texas Panhandle fires

The latest:

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, the two fires near Amarillo totaled 31,423 acres.

The Lavender Fire, located northwest of Amarillo, totaled 18,423 acres and was 20 percent contained.

The 8 Ball Fire, located southeast of Amarillo, totaled 13,000 acres and was 55 percent contained. According to information from the governor's office, the fire had forced the evacuation of approximately 400 homes and has threatened more than 1,100 homes as of Thursday morning.

Firefighters from dozens of North Texas departments were deployed to battle the fires.

FEMA approves emergency assistance

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved a request for federal aid for the 8 Ball Fire.

The approval of a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) makes the State of Texas eligible for 75 percent reimbursement from the federal government for costs associated with fighting the wildfire. These grants are available to states and local jurisdictions for the mitigation, management, and control of fires that threaten such destruction as would constitute a major disaster.

What they're saying:

"Texas continues to work around the clock to provide all necessary resources to those affected by the 8 Ball Fire," said Governor Greg Abbott. "With this FEMA grant, our brave wildfire response teams will be further equipped to manage and contain fires in the Panhandle. I thank the Trump Administration and FEMA for swiftly approving this funding and thank our heroic emergency personnel for their efforts to protect their fellow Texans."

Texans can find wildfire resources including safety tips, a current fire map, and damage reporting information, in the TDEM Disaster Portal at disaster.texas.gov .