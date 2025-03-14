Strong winds in Texas Panhandle kick up dust, cause accidents

The Brief Strong winds in the Texas Panhandle are being blamed for several car crashes and downed power lines. Gusts are blowing faster than 80 miles per hour in some places. The dust kicked up by the winds are expected to reach North Texas.



Strong winds are kicking up dust in the Texas Panhandle, causing accidents and downing power lines.

Strong winds in Texas Panhandle kick up dust

What we know:

The National Weather Service in Amarillo shared video of the dust in the air near their office, where winds blew more than 80 miles per hour.

TxDOT Amarillo reports that there have been multiple crashes on southbound I-27 during the time of the gusts.

State Loop 335 and US 287 was closed due to low visibility caused by the high winds.

Westbound I-40 was dropped to one lane due to a semi-truck that crashed.

The NWS says that the conditions are expected to last for the next several hours.

(Source: KCBD in Lubbock)

A tower camera from KCBD in Lubbock showed the dust blocking out the sun.

What's next:

The dust moved into North Texas with Friday's strong winds on Friday afternoon.

Downtown Fort Worth – Burnett Plaza

Loading Player...

DFW International Airport

Loading Player...

Downtown Dallas - Bank of America Plaza North

Loading Player...

Downtown Dallas - Bank of America Plaza South

Loading Player...

North Dallas – Pinnacle Tower

Loading Player...