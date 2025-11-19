Texas operation arrests 18 suspects in human trafficking sweep

article

The Brief A joint human trafficking operation in the Permian Basin resulted in 18 arrests and the rescue of two victims, one of whom was a child. Arrested individuals face various charges, including prostitution, soliciting prostitution, promoting prostitution, and online solicitation of a minor. Investigations into the suspects are ongoing, with the possibility of additional cases being opened following the multi-agency operation.



A joint human trafficking operation across the Permian Basin in October led to 18 arrests and the rescue of two victims, including a child, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Arrests and charges detailed

What we know:

The 18 people arrested were booked into jails throughout the region on charges ranging from prostitution to online solicitation of a minor. Those arrested are:

Guadalupe Deyanira Luna, 27 — prostitution with one or more previous convictions

Heather Nicole Cisneros, 37 — prostitution

James Campbell Hoffman, 42 — soliciting prostitution

Douglas Michael Wohleking, 42 — soliciting prostitution

Joseph Bodnar, 42 — soliciting prostitution

Jrondrick Wreon Wesley, 34 — soliciting prostitution

Myranda Brewer, 33 — prostitution

Joshua Antonio Espinoza, 38 — soliciting prostitution

Ricardo Gallardo Enrique, 25 — promoting prostitution

Tayashawnnia Monae Mahone, 26 — prostitution

Todd Shannon Brewer, 34 — promoting prostitution

Ayleen Angelina Peitz-Trujillo, 21 — prostitution

Adianis Danay Avila Martinez, 23 — prostitution

Kenson Yutang Wong, 42 — soliciting prostitution

Michael Rayos Jr., 34 — online solicitation of a minor

Rahim Mason, 27 — online solicitation of a minor

Shane Walker Gilbert, 25 — online solicitation of a minor

Christopher Tellez, 24 — online solicitation of a minor

DPS says investigations into the suspects are ongoing and additional cases may be opened as a result of the operation.

Multi-agency Texas operation

Dig deeper:

The operation was led by DPS Criminal Investigations Division special agents, and involved multiple local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

The participating agencies include the Texas Highway Patrol, the Office of the Attorney General, Homeland Security Investigations, the Midland and Odessa police departments, the Midland County and Ector County sheriff’s offices, the Lamesa Police Department and the Ector County ISD Police Department.

What they're saying:

DPS said its efforts to combat human trafficking follow a victim-centered approach that prioritizes the recovery, safety and stabilization of victims as well as the prosecution of traffickers.

The agency said the two victims rescued in the recent operation, one juvenile and one adult, have been connected with services aimed at preventing further victimization.

Preventing and combating human trafficking

What you can do:

The department reminds Texans that public awareness is vital to preventing and combating human trafficking.

If you see signs of human trafficking, call 911 immediately to report it and be ready to give as many details as possible. You can also report an incident on iWatchTexas or call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text "BeFree" to 233733.