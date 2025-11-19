Texas operation arrests 18 suspects in human trafficking sweep
MIDLAND, Texas - A joint human trafficking operation across the Permian Basin in October led to 18 arrests and the rescue of two victims, including a child, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Arrests and charges detailed
What we know:
The 18 people arrested were booked into jails throughout the region on charges ranging from prostitution to online solicitation of a minor. Those arrested are:
- Guadalupe Deyanira Luna, 27 — prostitution with one or more previous convictions
- Heather Nicole Cisneros, 37 — prostitution
- James Campbell Hoffman, 42 — soliciting prostitution
- Douglas Michael Wohleking, 42 — soliciting prostitution
- Joseph Bodnar, 42 — soliciting prostitution
- Jrondrick Wreon Wesley, 34 — soliciting prostitution
- Myranda Brewer, 33 — prostitution
- Joshua Antonio Espinoza, 38 — soliciting prostitution
- Ricardo Gallardo Enrique, 25 — promoting prostitution
- Tayashawnnia Monae Mahone, 26 — prostitution
- Todd Shannon Brewer, 34 — promoting prostitution
- Ayleen Angelina Peitz-Trujillo, 21 — prostitution
- Adianis Danay Avila Martinez, 23 — prostitution
- Kenson Yutang Wong, 42 — soliciting prostitution
- Michael Rayos Jr., 34 — online solicitation of a minor
- Rahim Mason, 27 — online solicitation of a minor
- Shane Walker Gilbert, 25 — online solicitation of a minor
- Christopher Tellez, 24 — online solicitation of a minor
DPS says investigations into the suspects are ongoing and additional cases may be opened as a result of the operation.
Multi-agency Texas operation
Dig deeper:
The operation was led by DPS Criminal Investigations Division special agents, and involved multiple local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.
The participating agencies include the Texas Highway Patrol, the Office of the Attorney General, Homeland Security Investigations, the Midland and Odessa police departments, the Midland County and Ector County sheriff’s offices, the Lamesa Police Department and the Ector County ISD Police Department.
What they're saying:
DPS said its efforts to combat human trafficking follow a victim-centered approach that prioritizes the recovery, safety and stabilization of victims as well as the prosecution of traffickers.
The agency said the two victims rescued in the recent operation, one juvenile and one adult, have been connected with services aimed at preventing further victimization.
Preventing and combating human trafficking
What you can do:
The department reminds Texans that public awareness is vital to preventing and combating human trafficking.
If you see signs of human trafficking, call 911 immediately to report it and be ready to give as many details as possible. You can also report an incident on iWatchTexas or call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text "BeFree" to 233733.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety.