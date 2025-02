Texas measles outbreak: Cases double since Friday

article

The Brief An outbreak of measles in West Texas has been reported by the Texas Dept. of State Health Services. 24 cases have been identified and nine of those have been hospitalized. 22 of the cases are among school-aged children. All cases are invaccinated residents of Gaines County.



The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting an outbreak of measles in Gaines County. As of Feb. 11, 2025, 24 cases have been identified with symptom-onset within the last two weeks.

Twenty-two of the cases are among school-aged children and six cases are under the age of 5. Nine of the patients have been hospitalized. All the cases are among unvaccinated residents of Gaines County.

Due to the highly contagious nature of this disease, additional cases are likely to occur in Gaines County and the surrounding communities.

The next update from the Texas Department of State Health Services on the number of cases identified is expected to come on Friday.

What is measles?

Why you should care:

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness. The virus is transmitted by direct contact with infectious droplets or by airborne spread when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.

Measles virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

Illness onset (high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes) begins a week or two after someone is exposed. A few days later, the telltale rash breaks out as flat, red spots on the face and then spreads down the neck and trunk to the rest of the body.

A person is contagious about four days before the rash appears to four days after. People with measles should stay home from work or school during that period.

Where is Gaines County?

Gaines County is about 370 miles directly west of Dallas, near the Texas-New Mexico border. It is about 87 miles southwest of Lubbock.

DSHS is working with South Plains Public Health District and Lubbock Public Health to investigate the outbreak.

Other Reports of Measles::

In January 2025, the Houston Health Department confirmed two cases of measles associated with international travel in unvaccinated Harris County residents. Those were the first Texas measles cases since 2023 and prompted a DSHS health alert on January 23 .

There is no suspected link between the Gaines County outbreak and the Harris County cases.

How to prevent getting measles

The best way to prevent getting sick is to be immunized with two doses of a vaccine against measles, which is primarily administered as the combination measles-mumps-rubella vaccine. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are highly effective at preventing measles.

Some vaccinated people can occasionally develop measles; however, they generally experience milder symptoms and are less likely to spread the disease to other people.

What to do if you've been exposed to measles

If you think you have measles or have been exposed to someone with measles, isolate yourself from others and call your healthcare provider before arriving to be tested so they can prepare for your arrival without exposing other people to the virus. Measles is extremely contagious and can cause life-threatening illness to anyone who is not protected against the virus. Review your and your child’s vaccination history to see if you are up-to-date on your measles vaccines. Additionally, discuss with your provider your vaccination history and any questions about these vaccines.

Controlling outbreaks in group settings

People with confirmed or suspected measles should stay home from school, work, and other group settings until after the fourth day of rash onset.

During an outbreak, people without documented immunity from vaccination or previous measles infection should be isolated from anyone with measles to protect those without immunity and control the outbreak.

According to the Texas Administrative Code (TAC) Rule §97.7, schools and childcare settings shall exclude unimmunized children for at least 21 days after the last date the unimmunized child was exposed to a measles case.