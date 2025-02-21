Texas Measles outbreak 2025: Cases nearly double over past week

article

The Brief The Texas Plains are experiencing the state's worst measles outbreak in nearly 30 years. State health officials have now identified 90 cases of the disease since late January. More cases are expected.



Measles cases in Texas' South Plains region have nearly doubled over the past week.

Since late January, 90 cases of measles have been identified across seven counties, with 16 people being hospitalized, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. There has been 32 new cases reported in the region since Tuesday.

State health officials told the Associated Press that the outbreak is the largest in the state in nearly 30 years.

The majority of the cases are in Gaines County, but other cases have been detected in Lubbock, Lynn, Terry and Yoakum Counties.

On Friday, the first cases were reported in Dawson County (6) and Ector County (1).

State health officials said five of the reported cases were in patients who were vaccinated. The rest were reported in either unvaccinated people or those whose vaccination status was unknown.

Because measles is so contagious, more cases are expected.

The outbreak is under investigation.

Texas measles outbreak

By the numbers:

Here are the total cases by county.

Gaines County: 57

Lubbock: 1

Lynn County: 1

Terry County: 20

Yoakum County: 4

Dawson County: 6

Ector County: 1

Here are the total cases by age.

0-4 years: 26 cases

5-17 years: 51 cases

18+: 10 cases

Unknown: 3 cases

What is measles?

Why you should care:

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness. The virus is transmitted by direct contact with infectious droplets or by airborne spread when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.

Measles virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

Illness onset (high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes) begins a week or two after someone is exposed. A few days later, the telltale rash breaks out as flat, red spots on the face and then spreads down the neck and trunk to the rest of the body.

A person is contagious about four days before the rash appears to four days after. People with measles should stay home from work or school during that period.

Where is Gaines County?

Gaines County is about 370 miles directly west of Dallas, near the Texas-New Mexico border. It is about 87 miles southwest of Lubbock.

Due to the highly contagious nature of this disease, additional cases are likely to occur in Gaines County and the surrounding communities.

DSHS is working with South Plains Public Health District and Lubbock Public Health to investigate the outbreak.

How to prevent getting measles

The best way to prevent getting sick is to be immunized with two doses of a vaccine against measles, which is primarily administered as the combination measles-mumps-rubella vaccine. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are highly effective at preventing measles.

Some vaccinated people can occasionally develop measles; however, they generally experience milder symptoms and are less likely to spread the disease to other people.

What to do if you've been exposed to measles

If you think you have measles or have been exposed to someone with measles, isolate yourself from others and call your healthcare provider before arriving to be tested so they can prepare for your arrival without exposing other people to the virus. Measles is extremely contagious and can cause life-threatening illness to anyone who is not protected against the virus. Review your and your child’s vaccination history to see if you are up-to-date on your measles vaccines. Additionally, discuss with your provider your vaccination history and any questions about these vaccines.

Controlling outbreaks in group settings

People with confirmed or suspected measles should stay home from school, work, and other group settings until after the fourth day of rash onset.

During an outbreak, people without documented immunity from vaccination or previous measles infection should be isolated from anyone with measles to protect those without immunity and control the outbreak.

According to the Texas Administrative Code (TAC) Rule §97.7, schools and childcare settings shall exclude unimmunized children for at least 21 days after the last date the unimmunized child was exposed to a measles case.