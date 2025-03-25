Texas measles outbreak 2025: 18 new cases reported in West Texas

The Brief 18 new cases of measles were reported in Texas. 327 cases have been confirmed in connection to the West Texas outbreak since early January. 40 people have been hospitalized and one child died due to complications with the disease.



More cases of measles have been reported in connection to a West Texas outbreak, according to new information from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Nearly all the 18 new cases are in Gaines County.

No new hospitalizations were reported.

Texas measles outbreak

The Latest:

The Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed 327 cases of measles since late January.

40 of those patients have been hospitalized. No new hospitalizations were reported in Tuesday's update.

15 of the 18 new cases were reported in Gaines County, the center of the outbreak.

Case numbers have consistently climbed since the state first started reporting cases in early February.

Only two of the 325 cases are among people who were confirmed to be vaccinated.

READ MORE: Who are the Mennonites? Texas measles outbreak impacts community

In Texas, one school-aged child died from complications with the measles.

READ MORE: Measles vaccination rates in Texas: Find your school district.

By the numbers:

Here are the total cases by county:

Gaines County: 226

Lubbock County: 10

Lynn County: 1

Terry County: 37

Yoakum County: 13

Dawson County: 13

Ector County: 2

Dallam County: 6

Martin County: 3

Cochran County : 7

Lamar County: 5

Garza County: 1

Hale County: 1

Hockley County: 1

Lamb County: 1

Here are the total cases by age:

0-4 years: 105 cases

5-17 years: 140 cases

18+: 63 cases

Unknown: 19 cases

Here is the vaccination status of the patients:

Not Vaccinated/unknown status: 325

Vaccinated with two or more doses: 2

What's next:

The Texas Department of State Health Services releases case updates on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Other measles cases in Texas

There have been other cases reported in Texas, but officials say they were not connected to the outbreak in West Texas.

Most of the cases were connected to international travel.

Harris County: 3

Lamar County: 2

Midland County: 1

Rockwall County: 1

Travis County: 1

What is measles?

LUBBOCK, TEXAS - MARCH 01: One year-old River Jacobs is held by his mother, Caitlin Fuller, while he receives an MMR vaccine from Raynard Covarrubio, at a vaccine clinic put on by Lubbock Public Health Department on March 1, 2025 in Lubbock, Texas. ( Expand

Why you should care:

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness. The virus is transmitted by direct contact with infectious droplets or by airborne spread when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.

Measles virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

Illness onset (high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes) begins a week or two after someone is exposed. A few days later, the telltale rash breaks out as flat, red spots on the face and then spreads down the neck and trunk to the rest of the body.

A person is contagious about four days before the rash appears to four days after. People with measles should stay home from work or school during that period.

Symptoms of Measles

Common symptoms of measles include:

High fever (as high as 105°F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Tiny white spots that may appear inside the mouth 2-3 days after symptoms begin

Rash 3-5 days after other signs of illness. The "measles rash" typically starts at the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body.

How to prevent getting measles

The best way to prevent getting sick is to be immunized with two doses of a vaccine against measles, which is primarily administered as the combination measles-mumps-rubella vaccine. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are highly effective at preventing measles.

Some vaccinated people can occasionally develop measles; however, they generally experience milder symptoms and are less likely to spread the disease to other people.

What to do if you've been exposed to measles

If you think you have measles or have been exposed to someone with measles, isolate yourself from others and call your healthcare provider before arriving to be tested so they can prepare for your arrival without exposing other people to the virus. Measles is extremely contagious and can cause life-threatening illness to anyone who is not protected against the virus. Review your and your child’s vaccination history to see if you are up-to-date on your measles vaccines. Additionally, discuss with your provider your vaccination history and any questions about these vaccines.

Controlling outbreaks in group settings

People with confirmed or suspected measles should stay home from school, work, and other group settings until after the fourth day of rash onset.

During an outbreak, people without documented immunity from vaccination or previous measles infection should be isolated from anyone with measles to protect those without immunity and control the outbreak.

According to the Texas Administrative Code (TAC) Rule §97.7, schools and childcare settings shall exclude unimmunized children for at least 21 days after the last date the unimmunized child was exposed to a measles case.