Texas man transporting 30 pounds of marijuana, THC from New Mexico into Texas arrested: DPS

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized more than 30 pounds of THC and marijuana—including thousands of vape cartridges—during a traffic stop in Oldham Co. in the Texas panhandle.

THC seizure in Texas

What we know:

According to DPS officials, on Feb. 25, around 2:45 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2023 Chrysler Pacifica traveling east on I-40 near Vega, Texas for a traffic violation.

During the stop, the trooper noticed the driver was acting nervous, and the trooper noted there was a noticeable marijuana odor coming from the vehicle.

DPS K-9 Tex was deployed around the vehicle and alerted to multiple cardboard boxes in the rear of the vehicle.

Inside the cardboard boxes, the trooper found more than 5,700 THC vape cartridges, 30 jars of THC butter and 16 jars of green marijuana—equating to more than 25 pounds of THC oil, more than four pounds of THC butter and one pound of green marijuana.

The drugs were reportedly being transported from New Mexico to Texas.

The driver, Gatlan Mitchell, 25, of Brackettville, Texas, was arrested and booked into the Oldham Co. Jail for the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana—both felonies in the state of Texas.

What we don't know:

It is not clear where the driver was attempting to deliver the THC products.

Dig deeper:

Brackettville is in South Texas, west of Uvalde.

Vega is in the Texas Panhandle, west of Amarillo.

Marijuana is legal for recreational use in New Mexico. The Cannabis Regulation Act was signed into law on April 12, 2021, and recreational sales began on April 1, 2022.