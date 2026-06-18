Texas man receives maximum 50-year federal prison sentence for abusing two children

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The Brief A Brownfield man was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison for producing child pornography and sexually abusing two young children. The investigation began in September 2025 after a woman discovered explicit photos of a 9-year-old girl on the suspect's phone, leading to his arrest in Lubbock. A second victim came forward during the sentencing, revealing that the man had also abused and photographed her more than a decade ago.



A Texas man has been sentenced to 50 years in federal prison for the sexual exploitation and abuse of two children, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Pedro Marcos Hinojosa

Pedro Marcos Hinojosa, 40, of Brownfield, was sentenced to 600 months by U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix following his conviction for producing child pornography and possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor. Judge Hendrix also ordered Hinojosa to pay $3,466 in restitution.

What they're saying:

"The Court, in sentencing Hinojosa to the statutory maximum, recognized the need to give Hinojosa a sentence that incapacitated him from ever being able to harm another child," the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas said in a statement.

The backstory:

The investigation began in September 2025 when a woman reported seeing nude photographs of a 9-year-old girl on Hinojosa's cell phone to the Brownfield Police Department. During a subsequent forensic interview, the child revealed that Hinojosa had sexually abused her and taken explicitly sexual photographs of her on multiple occasions starting when she was 8 years old.

Law enforcement officers tracked Hinojosa to a homeless shelter in Lubbock on Sept. 12, 2025. Hinojosa attempted to run from officers before being taken into custody. He later admitted to producing child sexual abuse material, and a search of his cell phone uncovered videos and photographs of the victim.

During the sentencing hearing, prosecutors revealed a second victim had come forward. The woman reported to law enforcement for the first time that Hinojosa had sexually abused and photographed her when she was 8 years old, more than a decade ago. She stated she was prompted to contact authorities after seeing news reports of Hinojosa’s arrest.

"We hope Hinojosa’s lengthy sentence gives the victims and their families some peace, but that it also serves as a warning to like-minded predators that justice will be swift, and the punishment will be exacting," said U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould.