Man charged with impersonating officer days after assaulting El Paso County deputies

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The Brief Garrett Duffy faces new charges for allegedly impersonating a peace officer while directing traffic just days after posting bond for an earlier arrest. The original July 4 arrest involved allegations that he threatened someone with a handgun, swung a rifle at deputies, and attempted to disarm an officer. Duffy is currently held in the Teller County Jail on a $22,800 bond awaiting extradition to El Paso County to face the new charges.



A man accused of threatening an individual with a handgun and assaulting deputies over the Fourth of July weekend is now facing additional charges after El Paso County law enforcement say he impersonated a peace officer just days after posting bond.

Suspect confronts El Paso County deputies with rifle

What we know:

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded July 4 to a report that 51-year-old Garrett Duffy had threatened someone with a handgun, fired several rounds and left a home in the Cascade area of unincorporated El Paso County.

Garrett Duffy

Investigators said the victim, who knew Duffy, told deputies he had likely driven to a location in Woodland Park.

Deputies located Duffy at a residence, where they said he exited carrying a hunting rifle. Authorities said he ignored repeated commands to drop the weapon, aggressively approached deputies while swinging the rifle, then dropped both the rifle and a handgun before continuing to advance.

According to the sheriff's office, Duffy struggled with deputies and attempted to take one deputy's firearm before he was subdued and taken into custody without further incident.

Duffy was transported to a hospital before being booked into the El Paso County Jail on charges including menacing with a real or simulated weapon, resisting arrest and second-degree assault. The sheriff's office said Duffy was released after posting a $10,000 bond, which officials said is the standard amount required under Colorado law.

Alleged highway impersonation

Dig deeper:

After his release on bond, authorities said they received another report involving Duffy at about 8 a.m. on July 8. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office Regional Communications Center received a report of a man directing traffic along U.S. Highway 24 in western unincorporated El Paso County while allegedly identifying himself as a peace officer.

Garrett Duffy

Witnesses reported the man was driving a black Dodge pickup truck, but deputies and officers with the Manitou Springs Police Department in Colorado were initially unable to locate him.

New charges filed in Colorado

Big picture view:

Through their investigation, deputies identified Duffy as the owner of the truck and described him as armed and aggressive toward law enforcement. Authorities later learned Duffy had been arrested by the Teller County Sheriff's Office, in Colorado, for an unrelated incident later that same day.

Based on the investigation, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office filed new charges against Duffy, including impersonating a peace officer and violating a protection order.

The sheriff's office said those charges are in addition to the charges stemming from the July 4 incident.

Extradition pending from Colorado jail

What's next:

According to the sheriff's office, Duffy is being held in the Teller County Jail on a $22,800 bond. Officials said he will be extradited to El Paso County to face the new charges, which carry an additional $10,000 bond.

The allegations against Duffy have not been proven in court.