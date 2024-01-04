Texas lottery winner has just days to claim $1M prize

article

A lucky lottery winner in Texas has only a few days left to claim a recent $1 million Powerball prize.

Texas Lottery officials said the winner is someone who purchased a Powerball ticket at the Big Shot store on Bissonnet Street in Houston.

It matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn on July 19, 2023. Those numbers were 7-10-11-13-24.

The official deadline to claim the prize is Monday, Jan. 15. But because that is the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, the Texas Lottery offices will be closed.

So, the winner must claim the $1 million before 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12.

Featured article

"We hope to celebrate the Texas Lottery player who became a $1 million prize winner in the July 19, 2023 Powerball drawing," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. "We encourage our Powerball players to take another look at their tickets, and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket before claiming your prize at a Texas Lottery claim center."

Lottery prizes can be claimed in person at any Texas Lottery claim center or through the mail.

If the prize is not claimed before the deadline, the money will be reallocated to state programs authorized by the Texas Legislature.