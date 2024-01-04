Expand / Collapse search

Texas lottery winner has just days to claim $1M prize

By
Published 
Lottery
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - A lucky lottery winner in Texas has only a few days left to claim a recent $1 million Powerball prize.

Texas Lottery officials said the winner is someone who purchased a Powerball ticket at the Big Shot store on Bissonnet Street in Houston.

It matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn on July 19, 2023. Those numbers were 7-10-11-13-24.

The official deadline to claim the prize is Monday, Jan. 15. But because that is the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, the Texas Lottery offices will be closed.

So, the winner must claim the $1 million before 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12.

Featured

Boss surprises team with lottery tickets as Christmas gifts, leading to $50K jackpot win
article

Boss surprises team with lottery tickets as Christmas gifts, leading to $50K jackpot win

Sheila Colter, an employee at Med Center Health Environmental Services in Kentucky, gifted her team scratch-off tickets for Christmas, leading to an unexpected $50,000 jackpot win.

"We hope to celebrate the Texas Lottery player who became a $1 million prize winner in the July 19, 2023 Powerball drawing," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. "We encourage our Powerball players to take another look at their tickets, and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket before claiming your prize at a Texas Lottery claim center."

Lottery prizes can be claimed in person at any Texas Lottery claim center or through the mail.

If the prize is not claimed before the deadline, the money will be reallocated to state programs authorized by the Texas Legislature.