Texas Lottery claim centers close due to COVID-19 precautions

All Texas Lottery claim centers will be closed under further notice beginning Friday, March 20 due to COVID-19.

The Texas Lottery Commission says the closures are a measure of precaution and to minimize contact between the public and staff.

“The health and safety of our employees, players and vendors is and will remain our highest priority,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery in a release. “We will continue to monitor the developments of this situation day-by-day, while working with the Office of the Governor and other state officials to determine an appropriate time to reopen our Claim Centers.”

The Texas Lottery Commission says all winning scratch and draw game tickets with prizes of up to $5 million may be claimed by mail. The ticket must be postmarked on or prior to the claim expiration date and should be mailed to:

Texas Lottery Commission

ATTN: Austin Claim Center

PO Box 16600

Austin, TX 78761-6600

Winners should allow four to six weeks for mail-in claims to be processed. Those needing additional information and mail-in claim forms can visit the Texas Lottery's website.

All Lotto Texas®, Powerball® and Mega Millions® grand or jackpot prizes regardless of the amount, all prizes paid out in annuity payments, and any prize greater than $5 million will be processed by appointment only at the Texas Lottery Commission headquarters in Austin. Appointment can be scheduled by calling 512-344-5049 or emailing ClaimantProcessingAlert@lottery.state.tx.us. Prizes of $599 or less may continue to be paid by any lottery retailer.

The Texas Lottery Commission says it remains operational, with as much staff as possible telecommuting from home. At this time, lottery drawings will continue to be held as scheduled and games can be purchased at retailers, where available. The commission says further updates will be provided as they become available online and on the Texas Lottery’s social media accounts.

