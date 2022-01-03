Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick under COVID-19 self-quarantine

article

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

The lieutenant governor’s campaign made the announcement on Monday.

"Governor Patrick experienced mild symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 last week," a campaign statement said. "He has subsequently tested negative and is completing his quarantine period."

The statement added that no one else in Patrick's household was infected with the virus.

Although the lieutenant governor is said to be working from home, he's expected to "return to a public schedule by the end of the week."

