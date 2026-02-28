Texas lawmakers react to US strikes in Iran

The Brief Texas lawmakers are reacting Saturday to news of military strikes by the United States in Iran. The U.S. conducted a joint operation with Israel Saturday. Republicans largely supported President Trump's actions, while Democrats called on Congress to pass a war powers resolution.



The United States and Israel conducted military strikes on Iran on Saturday and President Donald Trump called on the Iranian public to "seize control of your destiny" by rising up against Islamic leadership in the country.

The action comes after weeks of warning from the U.S. about Iran's nuclear weapons program and clashes between protesters and the country’s government.

As news of the strikes made their way to the United States, Texas lawmakers weighed in on the decision.

What they're saying:

"For too long, Iran and its tentacles of terror have destabilized the Middle East and waged an all-out assault on the West and our values. With today’s strikes by U.S. forces led by our Commander-in-Chief, President Trump, there is finally an opening for these dark days to come to an end," Sen. John Cornyn said. "It is my hope that the Iranian people, after years of oppression and being ignored by previous Democrat administrations, will finally be free, and I’m proud of the support being provided by President Trump and the United States."

Attorney General Ken Paxton, one of Cornyn's opponents in Tuesday's Republican Senate primary said, "Praying now for our troops. God Bless the USA."

"For years, Iran has terrorized the world and threatened our nation's existence, and it's critical that the evil regime is never able to obtain a nuclear weapon," Paxton later added.

Rep. Randy Weber said he was monitoring what was happening in Iran, adding that the U.S. would defend its national interests.

"An Iran built by its own people would be a force for peace and prosperity," Weber said on X. "When people demand sovereignty and the free world stands with them, the world changes."

Rep. Michael McCall said the world would be safer without Iran's current leadership in place:

"For 47 years, the Iranian regime has operated as the nucleus of the world’s most extensive terror network, driving instability across the Middle East and beyond. It has forged an unholy alliance with our top adversaries, arming Russia with lethal drones to massacre Ukrainians and fueling China's military machine through illicit oil sales — all while deploying its terror proxies to sow regional chaos, attack our ally Israel, and target global commerce. President Trump is right that a regime this murderous — which chants 'Death to America' and despises everything our nation represents — cannot be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.

"As Congress awaits a detailed briefing on the scope, duration, and objectives of this mission, one thing is clear: Our world would be far safer without the Ayatollah in power. Ultimately, the dismantling of this regime must be driven by the Iranian people, who have suffered the most under its brutal grip. Now is the time for them to rise up and seize this generational opportunity to grasp democracy, prosperity, and a future free from tyranny — knowing the United States stands firmly with them."

Sen. Ted Cruz released the following statement:

"Under President Trump’s leadership, the United States is systematically acting against American enemies who have undermined our national security since the Cold War. As the President said again this morning, the Iranian regime has been terrorizing and murdering Americans for 47 years, including innocent civilians, our servicemembers, and American leaders. The Ayatollah has repeatedly tried to assassinate President Trump. Now they are seeking nuclear weapons and the ability to hit the American homeland.



"Today’s action will enhance the national security of the United States and our allies. I applaud our Armed Forces, our intelligence community, and President Trump for their capabilities and resolve to eliminate these threats, and I am deeply appreciative that our Israeli allies are fighting alongside the U.S. on behalf of our mutual interests and against our mutual enemies. May God protect our servicemembers."

Democrats decry Trump's actions

Across the aisle, Texas Democrats condemned the president's actions.

The other side:

"Iran is a brutal dictatorship that represses its people and destabilizes the Middle East. But that does not give the president the authority to drag the United States into another war without a clear strategy, defined objectives, or the authorization required by the Constitution," Rep. Marc Veasey said. "Donald Trump promised the American people there would be no more endless wars. Now he has broken that promise and is purring American servicemembers in harm's way without a clear endgame. A war with Iran could spiral rapidly, cost lives, destabilize the region, and burden American families for years to come."

Rep. Jasmine Crockett called on Congress to vote on a war powers resolution.

"The self-proclaimed "President of peace" is once again starting illegal wars without Congressional authorization. This is not what the American people asked for," Crockett said. "Time and time again, Trump has proven that he is not interested in — or capable of — putting "America First." Our soldiers will have to put their lives on the line to defend his reckless decisions. Congress must pass a War Powers Resolution to rein in this dangerous overreach before more damage is done."

TEHRAN, IRAN - FEBRUARY 28: Smoke rises over the city center after an Israeli army launches 2nd wave of airstrikes on Iran on February 28, 2026. (Photo by Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images)

US strikes Iran amid nuclear program tensions

Big picture view:

The first wave of attacks happened early Saturday morning. Smoke could be seen in Tehran near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Iranian media, with other strikes happening across the country.

Iran responded with a wave of missiles and drones fired towards Israel

President Donald Trump said in a video posted on his Truth social media account that the U.S. had begun "major combat operations in Iran." He claimed Iran has continued to develop its nuclear weapons program and plans to develop missiles to reach U.S. and appealed to the Iranian people to "take over your government — it will be yours to take."

"Our joint operation will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their fate into their own hands," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

The targets of the Israeli strikes included members of Iran’s leadership, two sources familiar with the operation told The Associated Press. There was no word on whether the attacks had been successful.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry issued a defiant statement, saying that the country "will not hesitate" in its response. In a statement posted on X, the ministry said: "The time has come to defend the homeland and confront the enemy’s military assault."

Russia's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the strikes on Iran Saturday, calling them "a pre-planned and unprovoked act of armed aggression against a sovereign and independent U.N. member state."

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister called the military operation "unwarranted."

Iran launched assaults on the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan, according to Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom confirmed that it fully stands by those countries and warned of the "dire consequences of continued breach of sovereignty and violating international principles."

Saudi Arabia also called on the international community to take measures to confront the Iranian assaults that are "undermining" the stability and security of the region.

Tension between US and Iran

Timeline:

Iran and the U.S. have seesawed between enmity and grudging diplomacy for decades.

Iran and the U.S. were strong allies under Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi during the 1950s.

American military weapons, as well as assistance from the CIA, solidified the shah’s rule for years until 1979, when Pahlavi fled Iran amid massive demonstrations against his rule.

The Islamic Revolution, led by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, took over and created Iran’s theocratic government.

Later that year, university students overran the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, seeking the shah’s extradition and sparking the 444-day hostage crisis that saw diplomatic relations between Iran and the U.S. severed.

In the 1980s, the U.S. backed Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein during the Iran-Iraq war, creating further animosity.

Relations peaked with the 2015 nuclear deal, which saw Iran greatly limit its program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

But Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord in 2018, sparking tensions in the Mideast that intensified after Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.