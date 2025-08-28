Texas lawmakers approve easier access to ivermectin, sparking concern from doctors

The Brief Texas lawmakers have passed a bill to make the drug ivermectin available over the counter. The drug is not FDA-approved for COVID-19, and doctors have voiced concerns about misuse and side effects. The bill now heads to Governor Abbott's desk for his signature, and he is expected to sign it.



State lawmakers approved a drug that normally treats or prevents parasitic infections like worms in livestock and pets to be available for human use over the counter, without a prescription.

Texas is now the fifth state in the U.S. that will sell the drug called ivermectin.

Ivermectin access in Texas

Boxes of ivermectin arranged in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned Americans against taking ivermectin, a drug usually used on animals, as a treatment or prevention for Covid-19. Photographer: Expand

While ivermectin is most commonly used for livestock and pets, humans are also prescribed the drug for parasites like scabies or head lice under a doctor's care and prescription. Now, it will be available over the counter in drug stores.

This is not about you having a parasite; rather, this drug and the fight over it came during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The backstory:

The Food and Drug Administration has not approved ivermectin for use against a virus like COVID, only for parasite treatment by prescription from a doctor.

But in Texas, state lawmakers are removing that requirement.

Medical freedom, as supporters describe it, goes back to the pandemic.

People nationwide began searching out ivermectin before there was a vaccine, some even going to vets to get the drug.

‘Greater medical freedom’

What they're saying:

"By eliminating the need for a prescription, this measure ultimately offers all Texans greater medical freedom by increasing their treatment options at a much lower price," said state Sen. Bob Hall (R-Edgewood).

State Sen. Roland Guitierrez (D-Uvalde) challenged his colleague Hall.

"Let's be clear: This is a drug that is used on horses, donkeys, correct?" Gutierrez asked.

"Among others," Hall said.

"Jack asses?" Gutierrez returned.

Hall replied, "No comment."

Dr. Alex Perez, a specialist with the Texas Center for Infectious Disease, says the drug is good for human use for things like scabies or head lice. This new allowance for the drug, however, has the doctor concerned.

"But for COVID, zero, there's no evidence whatsoever backing up that this medication ivermectin works," said Perez.

Perez cautions the drug should not be taken without considering a person's medical history and the medicine they may be taking. Which, again, would not require a doctor's approval under the new legislation.

Featured article

Perez worries about possible side effects.

"It could potentially cause encephalopathy, dizziness, it could cause liver issues and if it's just prescribed without a doctor's approval or consent, then that's just speaking trouble," said Perez.

Over-the-counter access by asking a pharmacist for the drug in Texas comes as the federal government issues new recommendations to limit vaccines that have proven effective against COVID-19.

The new FDA recommendations would restrict access to adults 65 and over, kids and adults with at least one underlying complication, and they end COVID requirements for all healthy children.

At a Make America Healthy Again bill signing Wednesday with Gov. Greg Abbott, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. called it a good bill.

He pointed out President Donald Trump was in favor of ivermectin during his first administration.

"After he left office, there was an effort to shut off any therapy that was not vaccine-related, and to put people into this funnel, not allowing choices," Kennedy said.

What's next:

Abbott added ivermectin access to the second Special Session agenda.

He will sign the measure soon.

As with other medications, pharmacists will be required to talk to people who choose ivermectin about the possible side effects.