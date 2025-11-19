Texas DPS mass arrests undocumented immigrants for using interstate

article

The Brief Texas troopers arrested 31 undocumented immigrants during a one-day vehicle inspection on I-40. The joint state-federal operation targeted commercial drivers lacking proof of lawful residence. Gov. Abbott said the effort aimed to keep unsafe vehicles and illegal drivers off Texas roads.



Dozens of undocumented immigrants were arrested in the Panhandle last week during a one-day enforcement operation by the Texas Department of Transportation.

The department inspected commercial vehicles on I-40, detaining migrants for using Texas roads.

Texas interstate operation

A total of 31 undocumented immigrants were arrested in the joint commercial vehicle enforcement (CVE) operation, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday.

The operation took place on Nov. 11 along I-40. In the 105 vehicle inspections, 31 drivers were unable to prove their lawful residence despite having CDLs, Abbott's release said.

Those 31 people were referred to ICE, who determined they were in the country illegally. Most of their CDLs were issued in California, Abbott said.

DPS CVE troopers were joined by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations, and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration for the operation in Wheeler County.

What they're saying:

"Millions of Texans drive on our highways, roads, and streets every day," said Abbott. "When illegal immigrants break the law and illegally drive on our roads, they endanger the lives of countless Texans and Americans. This joint state and federal operation along one of the nation’s longest transcontinental highways removed illegal drivers and unsafe vehicles from Texas roads. While liberal states like California issue licenses to illegal immigrants and risk the lives of Americans, Texas will work with our federal partners to maintain safe roads and apprehend illegal immigrants to protect our communities."