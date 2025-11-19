Deadly horse virus outbreak after Waco event prompts warnings from Texas ag commissioner

article

The Brief Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller has issued an alert after an aggressive strain of Equine Herpesvirus Type 1 (EHV-1) was detected following a barrel racing event in Waco. Horse owners who attended or have animals connected to the event are urged to monitor for fever, respiratory issues, or neurological signs and isolate potentially exposed horses. Officials warn the virus spreads quickly and can be fatal, urging strict biosecurity, disinfection of equipment, and immediate veterinary care for any suspect cases.



An alert has been issued to Texas horse owners to check their animals for warning signs of a deadly virus as an outbreak begins.

The spread of Equine Herpesvirus Type 1 (EHV-1) has been reported by veterinarians after a barrel racing competition in the Waco area earlier this month.

Equine Herpesvirus outbreak

What we know:

The outbreak was noticed after the World Championship Barrel Racing (WPRA) Finals on Nov. 5–9.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is warning all horse owners, trainers, and venue operators who were at or near the event or have been to any large gathering of horses in the past two weeks to check their animals.

The strain noticed by Texas veterinarians in recent days is "particularly aggressive," the release from Miller's office says.

The virus can spread through contact between horses, shared equipment, particles in the air, and even by the touch of handlers.

What they're saying:

"This virus can spread fast, it can be deadly, and the earliest signs are often so subtle they’re easy to miss," Miller said. "That’s why monitoring your horses right now is critical. The quicker we identify a potential case, the better chance we have to protect not only our animals, but the entire Texas equine community."

"I’m asking every local horse rider, roper, trainer, and breeder to do their part today," Miller added. "Check your horses twice a day, isolate any exposed animals, tighten up your biosecurity, and call your vet the moment something looks off. If we work together and take this seriously, we can get ahead of this outbreak and keep our horses and our state's $12.3 billion equine industry safe."

Signs of Equine Herpesvirus

Clinical signs of EHV-1 can vary widely, and may include:

Fever.

Nasal discharge, coughing, or other respiratory changes.

Depression or lethargy.

Neurological signs: stumbling or incoordination, loss of tail tone, hind-limb weakness, head tilt, recumbency.

Abortions in pregnant mares.

Who should act immediately?

Those who should act immediately are those who:

Have a horse that was present at the WPRA event in the Waco area or transported one to/from that event.

Have a horse that has mingled with those transported from that event.

Any horse owner or facility operator who has recently participated in large multi–barn gatherings, roping jackpots, or traveled extensively enough to include the Waco region.

How to protect your horses

To protect your horses and the broader Texas equine community, the TDA recommends the following immediate steps:

Isolate any horse that attended the Waco event for at least 14 days from other equines, or until cleared by a veterinarian.

Suspend hauling, showing, or mixing horses from the exposure group until further notice. Avoid taking exposed horses to other barns or events.

Disinfect trailers, wash-racks, cross-ties, tie-areas, tack rooms, buckets, grooming tools, and any shared equipment. Use an appropriate virucidal disinfectant.

Avoid sharing tack, halters, grooming equipment, buckets, water hoses, etc., between exposed and unexposed horses.

Monitor temperatures twice daily for all exposed horses and report any fever (≥101.5 °F) or other signs to a veterinarian immediately.

If any horse exhibits neurologic signs, coughing, or nasal discharge, isolate it immediately, wear protective gear, and call your veterinarian.

Keep accurate records: track which horses were present at events, their movement, and who handled them for contact tracing if needed.

Stay in contact with your local veterinarian and keep up to date on updates from state veterinary authorities.