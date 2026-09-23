Texas DPS voter registration error leaves thousands of applications unprocessed ahead of midterm deadline

The Brief Texas DPS reportedly failed to forward voter registration applications to county election offices, creating an 11-month backlog less than two weeks before the midterm registration deadline. The Secretary of State’s Office said applications will be effective on the date that they were submitted, and affected voters will be able to cast a provisional ballot on election day. Officials do not yet know the total number of unprocessed applications statewide, though Dallas County alone reports roughly 40,000 delayed records.



Less than two weeks before the voter registration deadline for the November midterm election, some Texas voter registration applications are still waiting to be processed.

Texas DPS Voter Registration Error

FILE: A stack of Texas voter registration forms. (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

What we know:

The problem stems from a Department of Public Safety error. The department didn’t send applications to county voting officials for processing.

The error was first reported by the nonprofit news organization Votebeat. The information was confirmed in an email that the Texas Secretary of State sent to county election officials.

State officials reportedly just started sending the applications to county voting offices on Tuesday night, giving those workers less than two weeks to process them before the registration deadline for the midterms.

However, the Secretary of State’s Office assured the effective date of all the backlog applications will be the day of the DPS transaction. Any voters who registered through DPS online services that are not on the voter rolls will be able to cast a provisional ballot.

By the numbers:

It’s not clear how many applications are incomplete. The Texas Association of County Election Officials said it is still collecting information from its members to determine the scale of the issue.

However, Dallas County alone has about 40,000 records that were not processed until now. In other counties, that number ranges from a few hundred to a few thousand.

The records reportedly date back to this past October. So, it’s about an 11-month backlog.

Political Leaders React

What they're saying:

"This is not the first warning sign. The Secretary of State’s voter registration system has faced documented problems for months, including failures affecting voter searches and election reports. Now, we are learning that an unknown number of voter registration applications were never sent to county officials because of incomplete records," the Texas Democratic Party said in part in a statement.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico said Texans deserve answers.

"The Texas Department of Public Safety’s failure to process voter registration applications is unacceptable. Less than two weeks before the voter registration deadline, thousands of Texans are now in the dark about their voter registration status — even more aren’t aware of this error at all," Talarico said in a statement.

The other side:

Texas GOP leaders have not yet responded to a request for a comment.