Texas HHS holding events to help people renew Medicaid coverage

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is holding pop-up events across the state, trying to reach as many people as they can to encourage them to renew their Medicaid coverage.

The COVID Public Health Emergency has ended, meaning everyone receiving Medicaid coverage has to re-apply.

If you have had Medicaid coverage you will still have it until a determination will be made whether you qualify for renewal.

Related article

On Monday, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission held its first pop-up event in Dallas.

"I don't have full time job, I want to apply for some part-time jobs, but haven't. I applied for something, but no answer," said Moon Yue.

Yue was one of 200 people Monday who attended the pop-up at the West Dallas Multi-Purpose Center hoping to qualify for Medicaid renewal.

Medicaid covered many during the COVID pandemic, but now protections have started being rolled back.

"The end of continuous Medicaid coverage actually ended March 31 and so to kind of redirect some of the traffic into our local offices, we're holding pop-up renewal events across Texas," said Kelli Williams, the Interim Director of Community Outreach at Texas Health & Human Services.

By some estimates 1.3 million Texans could lose or see their Medicaid coverage shriek if their status has changed.

"There's some age requirements, income requirements," said Williams. "We will also provide them with referrals to other programs if needed."

"It falls back on us and Dallas County with regards to Parkland and servicing those individuals, not just the hospital, but our clinics and what kind of impact that is," said Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price.

Price says the county is waiting on Texas Health and Human Services Commission which oversees enrollment in public health programs to tell them how many people and how many dollars that will add to the county healthcare safety net.

MORE HEALTH STORIES HERE

"All we're here trying to do is get our arms around what does that universe look like with Dallas County and what is the possible impact," said Price.

Maria Guerra was able to get renewed, relieved because her children are covered again.

"I was worried you know because I applied two times," said Guerra. "I really appreciate everybody helping me."

The pop-up renewal centers like Monday's will be happening across the state - next San Antonio, then Denton and back to Dallas.

You can also get a renewal application online.

Learn more about it here: https://yourtexasbenefits.com/Learn/Home



