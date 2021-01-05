Texas Health suspends non-essential surgeries as hospitals near capacity
DALLAS - Texas Health Resources is making policy changes because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
The hospital system said the number of COVID-19 patients has been pushing hospital staff and bed capacity to the limit.
So starting Thursday, all elective and non-essential surgeries and procedures will be postponed.
The policy applies to all hospitals wholly owned by the health care company.
Anyone with a medical procedure that is coming up is urged to contact their doctor.