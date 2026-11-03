Texas governor's race 2026: Hinojosa defeats Abbott to become state's first Democratic governor in decades

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The Brief State Rep. Gina Hinojosa is projected to defeat Republican incumbent Greg Abbott, becoming Texas’ first Democratic governor in over three decades. Hinojosa campaigned heavily on lowering everyday costs and reforming public education. The victory ends Abbott's three-term tenure as governor and shifts political influence in Texas for the next four years.



State Rep. Gina Hinojosa is projected to become Texas’ next governor after defeating Greg Abbott in the 2026 midterm elections.

Hinojosa, who campaigned primarily on education reform and lowering household costs, will be the state’s first Democratic governor in over three decades.

A victory for Hinojosa

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The high-profile race was watched across the nation, partly due to the political implications for the state.

Polls that came out weeks before early voting began predicted an extremely close race between Hinojosa and the Republican incumbent. Initial precinct counts showed Hinojosa had won 57% of the vote by 10 p.m.

Abbott's long tenure over

This ends Abbott’s long tenure as governor. Abbott served three terms, just a few years shy of Gov. Rick Perry’s record 14-year tenure.

He framed his bid for reelection around what he called the "Texas Model," focusing on lowering taxes, job growth and conservative social policies. Abbott also often attacked his opponent for what he described as "radical" ideas.

He conceded to Hinojosa in a speech Tuesday night.

"After looking at all the details of every county in the entire state, I made the decision to go ahead and call Gina Hinojosa and congratulate her on winning this race for governor of the state of Texas," Abbott said.

How Hinojosa appealed to voters

Hinojosa criticized Abbott for his handling of AI data center development and accused him of driving up everyday costs for Texans, among other things.

Much of her campaign was focused on affordability and improving public education in the state, including plans such as ending the state’s school voucher program and the STARR test.

With her victory, Hinojosa will now have influence over the state’s political landscape for the next four years.