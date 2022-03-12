Texas Governor's Mansion lit up to show support for Ukraine

The Texas Governor's Mansion was lit blue and yellow over the weekend to show solidarity with Ukraine, says the governor's office.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation earlier this week announcing Sunday, March 13, 2022, as a Day of Prayer for Ukraine.

The Governor's Mansion was lit blue and yellow on March 12 and 13 in solidarity with the Ukrainian people. In addition, the Ukrainian flag was flown at the mansion on Saturday and Sunday.



The Governor announced the Day of Prayer and the mansion lighting on a conference call with Texas faith leaders on March 9. Father Mykola Dovzhuk of Pokrova Ukranian Catholic Church in Houston gave the invocation on the call.

