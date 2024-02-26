Expand / Collapse search

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reacts to Alabama court's IVF ruling

By
Published 
Texas
FOX 4

Abbott says he supports IVF access

The Texas governor weighed in on the growing in-vitro fertilization debate after a tough ruling on frozen embryos in Alabama. Gov. Greg Abbott said he wants it to be easier for families to have children, not harder.

DALLAS - Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas needs to address the uncertainty that comes from the recent legal ruling on frozen embryos in Alabama.

The Alabama Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos should be considered unborn children.

The justices said in an 8 to 1 decision that anyone who destroys them can be charged with unlawful death.

That has halted some in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services in Alabama. Fertilization clinics paused treatments, fearing potential legal problems.

Related

Alabama hospital halts IVF following state ruling saying frozen embryos are children
article

Alabama hospital halts IVF following state ruling saying frozen embryos are children

The University of Alabama at Birmingham health system said in a statement Wednesday that it must evaluate whether its patients or doctors could face criminal charges or punitive damages for undergoing IVF treatments.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are worried about the decision.

Abbott shared his thoughts Sunday on CNN. He said he wants it to be easier for families to have children – including through IVF – not harder.

"These are very complex issues where I’m not sure everybody has really thought about what all the potential problems are and as a result, no one really knows what the potential answers are. And I think you’re going to see states across the country come together grappling with these issues and coming up with solutions," he said.

Related

Alabama Supreme Court ruling: Frozen embryos, IVF future explained
article

Alabama Supreme Court ruling: Frozen embryos, IVF future explained

 

Both Republicans and Democrats in the Alabama Legislature are working on bills that would overrule the state’s Supreme Court ruling and ensure access to IVF treatment.

It’s not clear if or when that might happen in Texas.

Gov. Abbott said the legislature will address the issue when all facts and scenarios are considered.