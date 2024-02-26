Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reacts to Alabama court's IVF ruling

Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas needs to address the uncertainty that comes from the recent legal ruling on frozen embryos in Alabama.

The Alabama Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos should be considered unborn children.

The justices said in an 8 to 1 decision that anyone who destroys them can be charged with unlawful death.

That has halted some in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services in Alabama. Fertilization clinics paused treatments, fearing potential legal problems.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are worried about the decision.

Abbott shared his thoughts Sunday on CNN. He said he wants it to be easier for families to have children – including through IVF – not harder.

"These are very complex issues where I’m not sure everybody has really thought about what all the potential problems are and as a result, no one really knows what the potential answers are. And I think you’re going to see states across the country come together grappling with these issues and coming up with solutions," he said.

Both Republicans and Democrats in the Alabama Legislature are working on bills that would overrule the state’s Supreme Court ruling and ensure access to IVF treatment.

It’s not clear if or when that might happen in Texas.

Gov. Abbott said the legislature will address the issue when all facts and scenarios are considered.