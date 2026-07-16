LOOK: Residents, reporters, first responders document severe Texas floods

The Brief Severe flooding struck the Texas Hill Country on Thursday, with Kerr County and Uvalde County being hit the hardest by the floods. Residents have captured images and videos of the flooding sweeping cars off the ground and covering entire streets, reaching near the roofs of some houses. Texas Game Wardens provided videos and images of water rescues performed throughout the day.



Residents, reporters and officials have spent Thursday documenting the catastrophic floods that hit Central and South Texas.

Flooding damage

Incredible amounts of floodwaters were seen across the Texas Hill Country on Thursday morning.

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Uvalde was hit particularly hard by the flooding. Aerial footage shows the level of flooding the city experienced.

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A car was seen floating down the Guadalupe River in Kerville with its headlights still on in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The woman who took that video described the scene in Kerville to FOX 4's Alex Boyer.

In Comfort, which is about 50 miles north of San Antonio, a red dye was seen floating in the flood waters. Officials said the dye was not toxic.

Water rescues

Texas Game Wardens provided body camera footage of a dramatic aerial rescue of a young girl, her family and two dogs from their flooded house in Kerrville.

Another angle from an officer's body camera in the helicopter shows the rescue from above.

Helicopters were seen making rescues across Central and South Texas.

On Wednesday, a rescuer received a high five from a child who was rescued from the floodwaters.

Texas Game Wardens

The Texas Game Wardens provided several images of their efforts to save lives during Thursday's flooding.

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Texas Hill Country flooding

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According to the National Weather Service, more than 28 inches of rain has fallen in parts of the Texas Hill Country over the past three days.

Between 9:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday, the Guadalupe River rose more than 47 feet. The NWS predicted it would reach a crest similar to last year’s catastrophic flooding.

Across the Hill Country, nearly 150 people have been rescued, and more than 80 evacuations have been ordered, according to the Texas Game Wardens.

The first responders are currently using boats and helicopters to reach people stranded by the dangerous rising water.

Gov. Abbott confirmed two deaths, a man near Comfort, Texas and a person in Uvalde, Texas whose vehicle was swept off the roadway.

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office said the man who died in their county was a 65-year-old man whose mobile home in Kerr County, downstream from Kerrville, was swept away by floodwaters overnight.

It’s the same area where 135 people were killed by floods last summer, including several girls and counselors at Camp Mystic’s summer camp.