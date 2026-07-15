"He was too young": Police, family search for answers after fatal Dallas hit-and-run

The Brief On July 1, 32-year-old Michael Turner was killed in a hit-and-run accident in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood of Dallas. The driver of the vehicle did not stop after hitting Turner, and police are still looking for the suspect. Turner's mother says her son was crossing the street on a late-night gas station trip when he was struck and killed.



Dallas Police are still searching for the perpetrator of a July 1 hit-and-run that left a man dead.

Pleasant Grove fatal hit-and-run

What we know:

On July 1 at around 10:30 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a crash at the intersection of Buckner Boulevard and Elam Road.

Officers found 32-year-old Michael Turner had been struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle did not stay on the scene.

Turner died at the scene of the accident. Security footage shows a white Crown Victoria hitting Turner before driving away.

What we don't know:

Dallas Police have not identified a suspect in their investigation.

DPD says they've zeroed in on the vehicle involved and are working on leads.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Michael Turner

"He was too young"

What they're saying:

"I keep watching it in slow motion."

Turner's mother Elisa Estrada says the pain of the fatal accident is still fresh. She now has a tattoo in Turner's memory.

"All we have are memories. And he was too young," Estrada tells FOX 4's Peyton Yager.

Turner was on his way to the gas station after work when he was hit, his mother says.

Estrada was notified several days after the crash. She's still hopeful Dallas Police will catch the suspect.

"I want the person to be caught. Not let out of jail, go to prison, something," Estrada continued. "He doesn't need to be out because no one deserves that."