The Brief President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump toured Central Texas today, meeting grieving families after floods killed at least 120, including 36 children. Melania Trump expressed deep sympathy, sharing a bracelet honoring girls lost at Camp Mystic, where 27 campers and counselors died. President Trump called the devastation "horrible," pledging continued federal resources via FEMA.



President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump toured the damage left behind by deadly floods in Central Texas and spoke with grieving families.

At least 120 people were killed, including 36 children, in the flooding. Around 160 are still believed to be missing.

Melania Trump on Texas flooding

US First Lady Melania Trump speaks during a meeting with local officials and first responders in Kerrville, Texas, on July 11, 2025, following devastating flooding that ocurred in the area over the July 4 weekend. At least 120 people are dead and mor Expand

What they're saying:

The first lady spoke at a roundtable discussion with local leaders shortly after meeting with families.

She shared that she received a special bracelet to honor the girls who lost their lives at Camp Mystic.

"My deepest sympathy to all of the parents who lost beautiful young souls. Deepest sympathy from all of us, to the community, to everybody who lost a loved one. We are grieving with you. Our nation is grieving with you," Trump said.

The first lady said she would be back.

"I just pray for them and I'm giving them my strength and love," she said.

Texas flooding

The backstory:

It’s been a week since flash floods left a trail of damage across Texas.

At least 120 people were killed in the flooding in the state. More than 170 people are considered missing.

Fast-rising floodwaters damaged homes and camps along the Guadalupe River, including Camp Mystic, where 27 campers and counselors died.

Earlier this week, Trump signed a "Major Disaster Declaration" for relief for Kerr County, and yesterday added eight more counties to the list, making them eligible for direct financial assistance to recover and rebuild.

Texas flooding donations

What you can do:

FOX viewers have come through in a big way for the victims of last week’s devastating Texas floods.

Following FOX’s initial donation to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, our generous viewers answered the call to action and helped raise $5 million to aid Central Texas communities.

Visit go.fox/txfloodrelief to support relief and rebuilding efforts.