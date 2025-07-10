Rep. Julie Johnson calls for federal hearing on Texas flood response

article

The Brief U.S. House Democrats are pushing for a federal hearing on the government's disaster response to Texas flooding. Rep. Julie Johnson (D-Texas) is questioning if FEMA has the proper resources to assist state and local governments during a disaster. Flooding in Central Texas has killed more than 100 people.



Texas Congresswoman Julie Johnson is calling for a hearing to look at the federal government's response to the devastating floods that hit Central Texas over the July 4th weekend.

The Farmers Branch Democrat called on Homeland Security Committee Chair Mark Green (R-Tenn.) to hold an oversight hearing. The letter was co-signed by Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat and ranking member of the committee.

What they're saying:

"The flooding—which has killed over 100 people, displaced hundreds, and devastated communities along the Guadalupe River—raises serious concerns about FEMA’s readiness," the members wrote. "The potential gaps in the emergency alert system during this catastrophe did not occur in a vacuum. The Trump administration has taken alarming steps to weaken FEMA’s ability to carry out its mission."

Specifically, Johnson is questioning if the Federal Emergency Management Agency has the proper resources to assist state and local governments during disasters.

Trump's plan to phase out FEMA

The letter comes a month after President Donald Trump announced plans to phase out FEMA and shift disaster response to the states.

"We want to wean off of FEMA and we want to bring it down to the state level," Trump said last month.

Trump's plan would begin the process after the 2025 hurricane season.

On Sunday, Trump signed a major disaster declaration for Kerr County, Texas, which was hit with the worst of the flooding.

By signing a major disaster declaration, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be activated to assist with the efforts in Texas.

The other side:

"The danger is not over—in fact, the most active part of the hurricane season has not yet begun," Johnson and other members wrote Thursday. "Without a fully staffed and adequately funded FEMA, communities impacted by the flooding in Texas—as well as communities that will be affected by disasters in the future—may face unnecessary obstacles in accessing assistance, rebuilding critical infrastructure, and receiving long-term hazard mitigation support."

Texas Flooding

Flooding in Central Texas over the July 4th weekend has killed more than 100 people and officials said Thursday that more than 170 people remain missing.