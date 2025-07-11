Rep. Jasmine Crockett seeks answers on warning systems, federal response to Texas floods

The Brief Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett is demanding answers from federal agencies regarding their response to devastating Central Texas flooding. Concerns have been raised that new policies by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, requiring personal approval for contracts, may have delayed FEMA's search and rescue efforts. Crockett is also questioning the effectiveness of National Weather Service alerts and staffing levels, though NWS says their New Braunfels office had extra staff on duty.



Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett is asking for answers from federal agencies over the warning systems and subsequent federal response following devastating flooding in Central Texas over the July 4th weekend.

Crockett and Rep. Greg Casar sent a letter to acting Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator David Richardson asking if new policies impacted the agency's response times in Central Texas.

What they're saying:

"According to reports, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's new policy, which requires her personal approval for contracts and grants over $100,000, caused significant delays to FEMA's ability to deploy search and rescue teams in a timely manner responding to catastrophic flooding," the letter reads.

Crockett also asks if FEMA search and rescue teams were delayed until Monday because of new policies put in place by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

She claims Texans are dealing with long wait times when calling FEMA's disaster call center.

"We are deeply concerned not only that Secretary Noem may have effectively crippled the agency's ability to respond to this crisis, but also that she failed to personally act to ensure a timely response," the letter reads.

The other side:

In Kerrville on Friday afternoon, Noem said more than 700 FEMA employees and volunteers were on the ground assisting in Texas.

"What we are doing here is empowering the state and the local officials to make the best decisions for their people, because they know their people, they know their community," Noem said. "And when they ask, then we come in and support them."

National Weather Service alerts

Crockett sent a letter to National Oceanic and Atomospheric Administration Chief of Staff Laura Grimm about the effectiveness of the National Weather Service's alert system.

The letter states that residents who received the warning may not have fully grasped the severity of the flooding risk.

The NWS sent out several alerts ahead of the flooding, with a flash flood emergency alert being sent around 5:30 a.m. on the morning of July 4.

In the letter, Crockett questioned the effectiveness of the alerts.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has called a special session of the Texas Legislature that begins July 21. Among the items on the agenda are improving flood response and natural disaster preparedness.

Crockett also sent a letter to Acting Inspector General Duane Townsend asking him to investigate staffing at NWS.

"In order for NWS to be able to provide this timely and reliable data, it is critical that the agency employ a sufficient number of experts," the letter reads.

The other side:

The National Weather Service office in New Braunfels, which delivers forecasts for Austin, San Antonio and the surrounding areas, had extra staff on duty during the storms, Jason Runyen, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service office, told The Associated Press.

Where the office would typically have two forecasters on duty during clear weather, they had up to five on staff.

In Kerrville on Friday, President Donald Trump said Democrats had lost their confidence when asked about Crockett and other Democrats wanting to "point fingers."

"All they want to do is criticize," Trump said. "And I hope we can someday be bipartisan. But all they like to do is criticize."